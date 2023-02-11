Scoreboard: Feb. 10, 2023
Prep schedule
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m. (regionals)
United South Central at Loyola Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Austin, 10 a.m.
Girls hockey: Waseca at Albert Lea, 7 p.m. (sections)
Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea at Rochester Rec Center, 3 p.m. (conference swimming)
Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills, 10 a.m. (districts)
Dance: Albert Lea at Kasson Mantorville (sections)
MONDAY
Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Glenville-Emmons at GHEC/ML/T, 7 p.m.
United South Central at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at North Union, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Blue Earth Area at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Le Seuer-Henderson at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Mabel-Canton at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mankato West at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.
United South Central at Lyle-Pacelli, 6:30 p.m.
Boys hockey: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
Alden-Conger 82, St. Charles 72
NRHEG 73, Medford 60
NR 43 30 – 73
MF 28 32 – 60
NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Will Tuttle 17 points, 12 rebounds; Sam Olson 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Lukas Loverink 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks; Sawyer Prigge 3 points; Jackson Chrz 3 points, 9 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 3 points, 6 assists
Glenville-Emmons 85, Leroy Ostrander 73
Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 44 points, 15 rebounds
Lake Mills 67, North Union 64
LM 19 13 22 13 – 67
NU 16 18 18 12 – 64
Lake Mills stats: Denton Kingland 33 points, 4 assists; Eli Menke 12 points, 5 assists; Lance Helming 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Aiden Stenstrud 7 points, 12 rebounds; Logan Bacon 2 points, 4 assists
Girls basketball
Rochester John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66
JM 37 30 – 67
AL 33 33 – 66
Albert Lea stats: Kendall Kenis 28 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds; Naveah Wacholz 15 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists; Jai Maligaya 12 points, 4 assists
NRHEG 79, Medford 32
NR 40 39 – 79
MF 17 15 – 32
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Velcan 8 points, 3 rebounds; Faith Nielsen 18 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 19 points, 10 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Sidney Schultz 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 rebounds; Camryn VanMaldeghem 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Preslie Neilsen 2 rebounds, 1 assist