Scoreboard: Feb. 10, 2023

Prep schedule

SATURDAY

Girls basketball: Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m. (regionals)

United South Central at Loyola Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Austin, 10 a.m.

Girls hockey: Waseca at Albert Lea, 7 p.m. (sections)

Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea at Rochester Rec Center, 3 p.m. (conference swimming)

Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills, 10 a.m. (districts)

Dance: Albert Lea at Kasson Mantorville (sections)

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at GHEC/ML/T, 7 p.m.

United South Central at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at North Union, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Blue Earth Area at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Le Seuer-Henderson at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Mabel-Canton at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mankato West at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Lyle-Pacelli, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Alden-Conger 82, St. Charles 72

NRHEG 73, Medford 60

NR 43 30 – 73

MF 28 32 – 60

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Will Tuttle 17 points, 12 rebounds; Sam Olson 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Lukas Loverink 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks; Sawyer Prigge 3 points; Jackson Chrz 3 points, 9 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 3 points, 6 assists

Glenville-Emmons 85, Leroy Ostrander 73

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 44 points, 15 rebounds

Lake Mills 67, North Union 64

LM 19 13 22 13 – 67

NU 16 18 18 12 – 64

Lake Mills stats: Denton Kingland 33 points, 4 assists; Eli Menke 12 points, 5 assists; Lance Helming 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Aiden Stenstrud 7 points, 12 rebounds; Logan Bacon 2 points, 4 assists

Girls basketball

Rochester John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66

JM 37 30 – 67

AL 33 33 – 66

Albert Lea stats: Kendall Kenis 28 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds; Naveah Wacholz 15 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists; Jai Maligaya 12 points, 4 assists

NRHEG 79, Medford 32

NR 40 39 – 79

MF 17 15 – 32

NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Velcan 8 points, 3 rebounds; Faith Nielsen 18 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 19 points, 10 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Sidney Schultz 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 rebounds; Camryn VanMaldeghem 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Preslie Neilsen 2 rebounds, 1 assist