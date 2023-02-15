Scoreboard: Feb. 14, 2023
Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Saturday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 9, Austin 3
AL 4 4 1 – 9
AS 0 2 1 – 3
Albert Lea stats: Max Edwin 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 6 assists; Josh Behrends 1 assist; Eli Farris 3 goals, 3 assists; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 3 assists; Logan Olsen 1 goal; Derrek Laite 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 3 goals; Ledger Stadheim 14 saves
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 10, Waseca 1
AL 1 2 7 – 10
WS 1 0 0 – 1
Albert Lea stats: Haley Austinson 1 goal; Emery Nelson 1 assist; Elizabeth Willet 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 3 goals, 2 assists; Keira Erickson 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal; Morgan Goskeson 3 goals, 2 assists; Mika Cichosz 1 goal, 1 assist; Liley Steven 1 goal; Rachel Doppelhammer 10 saves
Friday’s results
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 62
LM 21 23 21 14 – 79
NC 14 15 22 11 – 62
Lake Mills stats: Denton Kingland 12 points, 6 assists; Eli Menke 16 points; Lance Helming 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals; Aiden Stenstrud 18 points, 12 rebounds; Logan Bacon 4 points, 6 assists; Alex Mannes 10 points, 3 assists
Alden-Conger 62, Nicollet 48
NRHEG 60, Blooming Prairie 54
NR 34 26 – 60
BP 23 31 – 54
NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 25 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists; Sam Olson 15 points; Jaylin Raab 5 points; Sawyer Prigge 5 points, 3 rebounds; Lukas Loverink 5 points, 6 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jackson Chrz 2 points; Will Tuttle 12 rebounds
Girls basketball
Austin 76, Albert Lea 48
Albert Lea stats: Kendall Kenis 24 points, 6 rebounds
NRHEG 44, Blooming Prairie 32
NR 13 31 – 44
BP 18 14 – 32
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Quinn VanMaldeghem 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Erin Jacobson 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Sidney Schultz 21 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 6 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 19 points; Cearra Grunzke 17 points; Alyvia Newman 13 points; Rachel Heskett 9 points
Thursday’s results
Girls basketball
NRHEG 79, United South Central 28
NR 46 33 – 79
USC 14 14 – 28
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Faith Neilsen 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Erin Jacobson 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Gabrielle Schlaak 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 15 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Chloe Stork 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists; Camryn Vanmaldeghem 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Preslie Neilsen 13 points, 3 rebounds
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 27
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Rachel Heskett 6 points; Alyvia Newman 6 points; Macy Mattson 6 points; Coutrney Bakkedahl 5 points; Cearra Grunzke 4 points
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 1
AL 1 2 1 – 4
RW 0 0 1 – 1
Albert Lea stats: Bryant Johnston 1 assist; Spencer Vanbeek 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 2 goals; Josh Behrends 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 2 assists; Jaeger Miller 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 1 assist; Erik Steiler 1 assist