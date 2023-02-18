Scoreboard: Feb. 17, 2023
Published 6:24 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
Upcoming area prep schedule
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Faribault at Albert Lea, 1:45 p.m.
NRHEG at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Albert Lea team sections at Mayo Civic Center, noon
United South Central team sections
NRHEG team sections
Iowa state wrestling tournament
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.
St. Clair at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Madelia at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills regionals
Girls basketball: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
St. Clair at NRHEG, 5:45 p.m.
Alden-Conger sections
United South Central sections
Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections
WEDNESDAY
Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea sections at Rochester Rec Center, noon
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
Glenville-Emmons 92, Mabel-Canton 81
Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 36 points, 12 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 11 points; Deven Dufour 11 points, 4 assists; Weston Anderson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Damon Ellingson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Tannon Hornberger 8 points, 15 rebounds; Cole Knutson 8 points
Le Sueur-Henderson 71, NRHEG 52
LSH 31 40 – 71
NR 24 28 – 52
NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 11 points, 3 assists; Sawyer Prigge 9 points; Jackson Chrz 6 points, 7 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 5 points, 3 assists; Sam Olson 4 points; Jaylin Raab 3 points; Will Tuttle 2 points, 8 rebounds; Brady Schlaak 2 points; Levin Kitzer 2 points; Lukas Loverink 2 points; Jordan Brouwers 2 points; Greyson Schaefer 2 points; Jase Knudson 2 points
Girls basketball
Mankato West 68, Albert Lea 45
Albert Lea stats: Kendall Kenis 20 points, 4 rebounds; Kristina Espinosa 15 points, 9 rebounds
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Mankato East/Loyola 0
AL 1 2 0 – 3
ME 0 0 0 – 0
Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal; Eli Farris 1 goal; Connor Pirsig 1 assist; Dakota Jahnke 26 saves
Monday’s results
Boys basketball
Bethlehem Academy 70, Alden-Conger 55
Girls basketball
NRHEG 69, Blue Earth Area 29
NR 41 28 – 69
BEA 10 19 – 29
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Faith Nielsen 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Gabrielle Schlaak 3 points; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 points, 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 9 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Preslie Nielsen 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 62, Scheffer Academy 44
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 17 points; Alyvia Newman 11 points; Lauren Heskett 9 points; Ashley Newman 9 points; Rachel Heskett 8 points; Cearra Grunzke 7 points; Taylor Kuethe 1 point