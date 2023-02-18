Scoreboard: Feb. 17, 2023

Published 6:24 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Upcoming area prep schedule

SATURDAY 

Boys basketball: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Girls basketball: Faribault at Albert Lea, 1:45 p.m.

NRHEG at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea team sections at Mayo Civic Center, noon

United South Central team sections

NRHEG team sections

Iowa state wrestling tournament

 

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

St. Clair at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Madelia at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills regionals

Girls basketball: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

St. Clair at  NRHEG, 5:45 p.m.

Alden-Conger sections

United South Central sections

Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections

 

WEDNESDAY

Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea sections at Rochester Rec Center, noon

 

Tuesday’s results

 

Boys basketball

Glenville-Emmons  92, Mabel-Canton 81

 

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 36 points, 12 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 11 points; Deven Dufour 11 points, 4 assists; Weston Anderson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Damon Ellingson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Tannon Hornberger 8 points, 15 rebounds; Cole Knutson 8 points

 

Le Sueur-Henderson 71, NRHEG 52

 

LSH  31  40 – 71

NR  24  28 – 52

 

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 11 points, 3 assists; Sawyer Prigge 9 points; Jackson Chrz 6 points, 7 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 5 points, 3 assists; Sam Olson 4 points; Jaylin Raab 3 points; Will  Tuttle 2 points, 8 rebounds; Brady Schlaak 2 points; Levin Kitzer 2 points; Lukas Loverink 2 points; Jordan Brouwers 2 points; Greyson Schaefer 2 points; Jase Knudson 2 points

 

Girls basketball

Mankato West 68, Albert Lea 45

 

Albert Lea stats: Kendall Kenis 20 points, 4 rebounds; Kristina Espinosa 15 points, 9 rebounds

 

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 3, Mankato East/Loyola 0

 

AL  1  2  0 – 3

ME  0  0  0 – 0

 

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal; Eli Farris 1 goal; Connor Pirsig 1 assist; Dakota  Jahnke 26 saves

 

Monday’s results

 

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy 70, Alden-Conger 55

 

Girls basketball

NRHEG 69, Blue Earth Area 29

 

NR  41  28  – 69

BEA  10  19 – 29

 

NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Faith Nielsen 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Gabrielle Schlaak 3 points; Hallie Schultz 4 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 points, 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 9 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Preslie Nielsen 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 62, Scheffer Academy 44

 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 17 points; Alyvia Newman 11 points; Lauren Heskett 9 points; Ashley Newman 9 points; Rachel Heskett 8 points; Cearra Grunzke 7 points; Taylor Kuethe 1 point

More Sports

4 Lake Mills wrestlers still in the running to place at state tournament; 1 still undefeated

(Updated): Albert Lea girls hockey wins section championship, headed back to state

NRHEG cheer team places 11th at national competition

2 Lake Mills wrestlers still undefeated in state tournament

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections