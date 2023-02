Scoreboard: Feb. 3, 2023 Published 6:56 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Prep schedule

SATURDAY

Boys hockey: Mankato West at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: NRHEG at Maple River/United South Central, 9 a.m. (tournament)

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Madelia, 7 p.m.

Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Nicollet at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

United South Central at Leroy-Ostrander, 6 p.m.

Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling: NRHEG at Westfield, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Leroy-Ostrander at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

North Union at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Rochester John Marshall at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

North Union at Lake Mills, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Girls basketball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 53, Spring Grove 40

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 21 points; Alyvia Newman 10 points; Avery Hornberger 8 points; Cearra Grunzke 8 points; Rachel Heskett 3 points; Courtney Bakkedahl 3 points

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35

Northwood-Kensett stats: Chloe Costello 12 points; Ella Leonard 8 points; Morgan Wallin 8 points; Madalynn Hanson 7 points

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 5, Winona 2

AL 0 2 3 – 5

WN 1 1 0 – 2

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Eli Farris 2 goals, 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 2 assists; Jaeger Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 2 assists; Dakota Jahnke 36 saves

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

AL 2 2 2 – 6

WN 0 0 0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Haley Austinson 1 assist; Emery Nelson 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 assist; Keira Erickson 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal; Mika Cichosz 4 goals; Lily Steven 1 goal, 1 assist; Jayda Moyer 15 saves

Tuesday’s results

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 41, Martin County West 35

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 17 points; Alyvia Newman 15 points; Cearra Grunzke 5 points; Rachel Heskett 4 points

NRHEG 63, Maple River 59

NR 37 26 – 63

MR 30 29 – 59

NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 19 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 13 points, 15 points; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 3 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 steals, 2 assists; Camryn VanMaldeghem 2 points, 1 rebound, 4 steals, 1 assist; Preslie Nielsen 3 points

St. Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40

Northwood-Kensett stats: Chloe Costello 13 points; Ella Leonoard 13 points; Madalynn Hanson 9 points; Morgan Walling 4 points; Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy 1 point

Monday’s results

Boys basketball

Maple River 69, NRHEG 46

MR 29 40 – 69

NR 22 24 – 46

NRHEG stats: Sam Olson 15 points; Daxter Lee 14 points; Sawyer Prigge 6 points; Will Tuttle 4 points, 5 rebounds; Alden Dobberstein 3 points; Lukas Loverink 2 points; Greyson Schaefer 2 points

GHEC/ML/T 63, Alden-Conger 60

Girls basketball

Owatonna 71, Albert Lea 52

OW 39 32 – 71

AL 22 30 – 52

Albert Lea stats: Kristina Espinosa 21 points, 7 rebounds; Naveah Wacholz 13 points, 10 rebounds; Jai Maligaya 11 points

NRHEG 62, Belle Plaine 55

NR 23 39 – 62

BP 29 26 – 55

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Quinn VanMaldeghem 3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 charge; Erin Jacobson 9 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 2 points; Camryn VanMaldeghem 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 1 rebound

GHEC/ML/T 70, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 45

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 14 points; Cearra Grunzke 9 points; Courtney Bakkedahl 8 points; Rachel Heskett 6 points; Alyvia Newman 5 points; Ashley Newman 3 points

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 8, Austin 1

AL 3 3 2 – 8

AU 0 1 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 2 goals, 2 assists; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 3 assists; Eli Farris 3 goals; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 5 assists; Dakota Jahnke 44 saves