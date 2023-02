Seen: Holiday lights Published 3:25 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village held a free Holiday Lights event Dec. 2. The event featured carolers from Albert Lea High School led by Diane Heaney, a soup and chili supper, crafts and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, where a number of children had their photo taken.