Significant winter storm heading this way

Published 8:04 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is calling for a significant winter storm storm this week that could bring at least 8 inches of snow.

The weather agency has issued a winter storm watch starting Tuesday evening and last through Thursday afternoon.

Snow is expected to start Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday morning before a lull in activity. Snow will start back up Wednesday evening.

The first round of snow could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow, while the second could bring an additional 8 or more inches.

In addition to the snow, winds could gust as high as 45 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow and blizzard conditions.

The weather agency advises travel could be difficult to impossible with blowing snow reducing visibility.

Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

