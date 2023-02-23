Snowfall to continue this morning, come to an end Published 6:26 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Snowfall is expected to continue through late this morning with another 2 to 4 inches expected, the National Weather Service states.

A blizzard warning remains in effect through noon Thursday, as winds continue to gust as high as 40 mph.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility with blowing snow.

As of 6:15 a.m., roads in and around Albert Lea were listed as partially or completely covered in snow, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Travel was not advised west of Blue Earth, and Interstate 90 was closed east of Worthington through the South Dakota border.

The weather agency states some snow drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. Travel should be restricted for emergencies only, and if people must travel, they should have a winter survival kit with them.

Check out the latest road conditions at 511mn.org or 511ia.org.