Sports Memories: Albert Lea dance team takes 4th in Big Nine tourney
Published 8:40 pm Friday, February 3, 2023
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- Albert Lea’s Tyler Vandenheuvel took first place in the 12-13-year-old bracket at the Elks District Hoop Shoot event held in Austin by making 23 of 25 free throw attempts.
- The seventh-ranked Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team took down sixth-ranked Owatonna 43-15. Cody Hansen, Logan Kortan and Andrew Peterson had pins for the Tigers.
- The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team defeated Marshall 10-0. Jared Bowman scored two of his team leading 24 goals on the season to lead the Tigers.
- The Albert Lea Tigers Dance Team took fourth place overall at the Big Nine dance competition held at Rochester Century. Ali Schmitz earned All-Conference with Jade Larson and Alexandra Ciota being awarded Honorable Mention.
20 years
- The Albert Lea Tigers girls’ hockey team defeated Rochester Mayo 5-0. Laura Hillman, Amy Leach, Sarah Jensen, Brittany Arendt and Tessa Christensen scored for the Tigers.
- The Minnesota Twins announced that Paul Molitor was returning to the team as a minor league infield/baserunning coordinator.
- The Alden-Conger boys’ basketball team defeated Glenville-Emmons 57-55 in double-overtime. Josh Wills led the Knights with 20 points. Michael Greibrok and Mitch Meier each scored 13 to lead the Wolverines.
- The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team lost to Rochester John Marshall 49-31. Jenny Hovendick scored eight points and added three rebounds and three assists for the Tigers.
50 years
- Chuck Duhrkopf’s Albert Lea Tigers junior varsity basketball team defeated Rochester John Marshall 62-56. Brad Haase led the Tigers with 15 points.
- The New Richland Sportsmen’s Club hosted an ice fishing contest on St. Olaf Lake. The grand prize winner was to receive a half-beef.
- The Minnesota Vikings selected University of Miami running back Chuck Foreman with their first pick in the National Football League player draft.
- The Albert Lea Tigers hockey team defeated Austin 7-2. Mark Breck scored two goals in the win with Dean Rudolph, Greg Hansen, Mark Hangge, Kelly Brandt and Les Frydenlund each adding one.
- Bill Lauman scored 37 points to lead Pierce Trucking to a 114-101 victory over Davies, Leland, Dress and Malepsy in YMCA men’s basketball play. Jerry Ulwelling scored 39 points in the loss.
- Coach Lois Fagerquist’s Albert Lea High School girls’ basketball team upended their eight-game season with a 30-27 loss at Rochester Mayo. Patty Slegh led the Tigerettes with seven points.