St. Casimir’s students learn math, science of making bread Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Thanks to the King Arthur Baking “Bake for Good” small group program, the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students of St. Casimir’s School in Wells were presented with the opportunity to work with Nikki Feist, USC family and consumer sciences teacher, to learn the art of bread making. Through this free program from King Arthur, the students were supplied with a recipe booklet, dough scraper, bread bag and all the ingredients necessary to bake bread from scratch. Under the supervision of Feist, and using their math and science skills, the students learned that baking bread is not a project done in haste as the process took about three hours from set up to eating. But as the students readily learned, fresh baked bread is well worth the wait.

Building community through baking is one of the core values at King Arthur Baking Company and the bread recipe created two loaves — one loaf for the students and one for them to share with a family member, neighbor or friend as an act of kindness. Who knew math and science could not only taste so good, but feel great as well. The school thanks King Arthur Baking, Feist, SCS classroom teacher Ethel Aranda and United South Central for the use of their classroom kitchen. This was a wonderful value-added activity for the students, a release said.