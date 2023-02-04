Standout Student: Dominick Schorn

Dominick Schorn is this week’s Standout Student. Provided

Age: 18

Parents: Agnes and Mike Schorn

Where are you from? Albert Lea

What elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Lee — she was my first teacher.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I work for the school helping with laundry.

What do you want to do after high school? I’m not sure yet.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard so you can save money.

