Standout Student: Hattie Nelson
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
Age: 18
Parents: Mike and Mindy Nelson
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Email newsletter signup
If from Albert Lea, which elementary did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Miss Viktora because she has inspired me to become a teacher!
Favorite book/author: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Outside of school I am a dancer and teacher at UPDS. In school I am involved in NHS, Link Crew and Show Choir.
What do you want to do after high school? I am going to attend South Dakota State University, where I plan to major in elementary education.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? If I could give anyone advice, I would say the only person you need to be is yourself. Never let anyone tell you different. High school is just the start of your very special life.