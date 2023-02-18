Standout Student: Hattie Nelson

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Submitted

Hattie Nelson is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 18

Parents: Mike and Mindy Nelson

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Miss Viktora because she has inspired me to become a teacher!

Favorite book/author: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Outside of school I am a dancer and teacher at UPDS. In school I am involved in NHS, Link Crew and Show Choir.

What do you want to do after high school? I am going to attend South Dakota State University, where I plan to major in elementary education.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? If I could give anyone advice, I would say the only person you need to be is yourself. Never let anyone tell you different. High school is just the start of your very special life.

