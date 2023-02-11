Standout Student: Jennave Gomez

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Submitted

Jennave Gomez is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 17

Parents: Zujey Gomez

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If you are from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson and Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Pannkuk. She was nice and helped me get work done.

Favorite book/author: Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

Current/past activities: I work at Prairie Senior Cottages

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a nurse.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be proud of who you are and not ashamed of how someone else sees you. Believe in yourself and work towards achieving your goals.

 

