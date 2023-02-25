Standout Student: Paw Htoo

Age: 13

Parents: Eh Wah and Apirl Hpo

Where are you from? St. Paul

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Ness because she is nice.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Standout Student, A Honor Roll

What do you want to do after high school? Go to college.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Listen in class.

What Htoo’s teachers say about her:
“Paw is a very conscientious student. She works hard and is a positive influence on those around her!”
“Paw is a quiet leader in the classroom. She is focused, hardworking and kind.”
“Paw Htoo is such an amazing student. She goes above and beyond to make sure she is getting everything out of school she can. Paw knows when things are not challenging enough and pushes herself to move into advanced material. “

