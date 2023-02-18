Star Class: Learning about informational writing

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Submitted

The students in Kelsey Fox’s third-grade class have been hard at work writing an informational piece about an individual who has or had an impact on world history. The students are learning a variety of skills such as researching facts about a person through a wide range of sources, correctly citing those sources and organizing their information through a Google slides presentation. The students are engaged in their writing and are enjoying learning about famous people that have impacted the world. Provided

