Streaming Madness Published 3:57 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

“Wednesday”

Available on Netflix

Review by Chelsey Bellrichard

Jenna Ortega plays a wonderful Wednesday Addams in the new series “Wednesday” on Netflix. This series is a must-watch if you are interested in the Addams Family movies, or anything slightly different.

Email newsletter signup

This series takes Wednesday to Nevermore Academy, which is a school for “outcasts,” like werewolves, vampires, etc. At this school she attempts to master her psychic ability, all while trying to figure out the mysteries lurking around the school.

Tim Burton is the director of this series — you may know him from movies like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Beetlejuice,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” just to name a few. Tim did a fantastic job with the show, and it really brings a whole new life to the Addams Family. While we don’t see much of Morticia and Gomez in these episodes, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) and Luis Guzman (Gomez) do a wonderful job at portraying their characters.

The “Wednesday” series is one you can’t miss, and with only eight episodes, it’s an easy binge-watch for a weekend in.

“The Lost City”

Available on Amazon Prime

Review by Deanna Rochleau

I was looking forward to “The Lost City” as it is filled with actors I normally enjoy. But it did not take long to realize how wrong I was. Geez, this movie is bad. OK, Brad Pitt was funny, but his character is on so briefly, if you blink you’ll miss him. Plus, why is it acceptable to objectify the male lead, Channing Tatum, while leaning into feminist tropes?

“Falling for Christmas”

Available on Netflix

Review by Chelsey Bellrichard

Lindsay Lohan is back! Lindsay is making her comeback debut in her new movie, “Falling for Christmas.”

She plays a newly engaged heiress who ends up in a skiing accident right before Christmas. Of course it starts off like any other romantic comedy movie, and she gets amnesia from her fall and can’t remember who she is. So, she then finds herself in the care of a handsome small resort owner and his daughter. Like any heiress, she doesn’t know how to take care of herself, so throughout the movie we see her learning valuable life skills, while potentially falling in love with where she is at.

This movie is a typical Christmas movie, but Netflix did a great job at not making it too cheesy, and Lindsay has brought back her fantastic acting skills. I definitely recommend even past Christmas time.

“Limetown”

Available on Peacock

Review by Sarah Stultz

I’m a sucker for movies about journalists, so when I read in the synopsis of this series that the plot involves a journalist, I knew I’d be interested. “Limetown” is based on a podcast with the same name that premiered on Facebook Watch. It explores what happened at Limetown, a small town built upon limestone caves that was made up of scientists and their families who were brought together to work on a secret project. American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock tries to discover what happened to the more than 300 people in the town who disappeared, and as the story unfolds Haddock’s own life is in jeopardy. Haddock had to question whether she would keep moving forward with her investigation while her own life and others were at risk.

This series kept my attention from beginning to end and when it ended had me wishing for more. If you like mystery, this is a good one for you.

“Ted Lasso”

Available on Apple+

Review by Tyler Julson

Ted Lasso was a show that nobody thought would amount to much when it was first announced for Apple+. Now, two seasons and a host of Emmy awards later, it’s one of the most talked about shows on TV.

It’s a fish out of water premise, which sees an American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) take on a new role as a soccer coach in England. It’s a hilarious show and has a surprising amount of heart. There’s so many one liners that you’ll miss if you aren’t paying attention.

There are many different players and coaches with their own backstories and they are all woven in perfectly. It’s an easy watch with two seasons of 10 episodes each.