Susan Elvina (Banashak) Mallon

Sue Mallon, 74, of Brooklyn Park passed away Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born November 9, 1948 in Albert Lea, MN to Alex Joseph and Elvina Alice (Logan) Banashak. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Ron Mallon, daughter Amy Mallon (Chris Somers), son Chris (Monica) Mallon, granddaughter Caitlin (Rob Swanson) Mallon and her beloved namesake great-granddaughter Gabrielle Susan (Miss Gabi Sue), brother Kevin (Pam) Banashak, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Elizabeth Carrie-Banashak, Donna (Grant) Shold, Marilyn (Paul) Nechanicky, Duane (Roxy) Mallon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved Aunt Katie Pfeifer and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, mother and father, brother Michael Alex Banashak, father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy William (Clara Bertina Lyngaas) Mallon, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Sue attended Albert Lea High School and graduated in 1966. After raising her family Sue spent 25 years in health care administration. A debilitating illness in 2008 limited her mobility, but not her indominable spirit. Her infectious smile and generous heart will be remembered by all who knew her. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.