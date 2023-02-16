Suicide awareness advocate awarded Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Freeborn County announced Wednesday that 2023 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been awarded to Darcy Nielsen of Albert Lea.

The selection committee has recognized the outstanding commitment provided by Nielsen, according to a press releasee. She has been selfless in her efforts to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Her efforts include organizing the Out of the Darkness walk in Albert Lea, as well as making centerpieces, signs/crafts, etc. to raise funding for this cause. Nielsen and her husband, Lowell, along with other family members, also had a booth under the grandstand at the Freeborn County Fair this past summer to raise awareness within community.

“Darcy is a very quiet, unassuming person and truly represents what this award is all about,” the release stated. “She would say that she doesn’t deserve this [recognition] but she truly does!”

The selection committee thanked all those who work diligently with advocacy issues in Freeborn County throughout the year.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners will formally recognize Nielsen at the regular county board meeting on March 7 at the Freeborn County Government Center.