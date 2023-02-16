Suicide awareness advocate awarded Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award

Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Submitted

Darcy Nielsen addresses a crowd of about 175 people at the Out of the Darkness Walk in 2019 in Albert Lea. Nielsen organized the inaugural walk after becoming involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after her cousin, Tommy Aldrich, took his own life. - Kelly Wassenberg/Albert Lea Tribune

Freeborn County announced Wednesday that 2023 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been awarded to Darcy Nielsen of Albert Lea.

The selection committee has recognized the outstanding commitment provided by Nielsen, according to a press releasee. She has been selfless in her efforts to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Her efforts include organizing the Out of the Darkness walk in Albert Lea, as well as making centerpieces, signs/crafts, etc. to raise funding for this cause. Nielsen and her husband, Lowell, along with other family members, also had a booth under the grandstand at the Freeborn County Fair this past summer to raise awareness within community. 

“Darcy is a very quiet, unassuming person and truly represents what this award is all about,” the release stated. “She would say that she doesn’t deserve this [recognition] but she truly does!”

Email newsletter signup

The selection committee thanked all those who work diligently with advocacy issues in Freeborn County throughout the year.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners will formally recognize Nielsen at the regular county board meeting on March 7 at the Freeborn County Government Center.

 

More News

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Two gun proposals are moving at the Minnesota Capitol

China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

Man sentenced to 110 months in prison tied to narcotics trafficking investigation

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections