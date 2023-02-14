Teenager charged with fracturing person’s skull in assault with golf club Published 4:57 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

An 18-year-old is facing charges after she reportedly struck another person in the head with a golf club during a large fight in the North Broadway parking lot in Albert Lea Sunday evening.

The victim, whose age was not identified, reportedly suffered a fractured skull and lost consciousness after he was struck with the club.

Alexis Mae Truesdell faces one count of second-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and riot-second degree-armed with a dangerous weapon, both felonies.

Email newsletter signup

Truesdell appeared on the charges Monday in front of Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann and was granted a public defender.

Court documents state police were called to the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a large group fighting. The caller stated Truesdell had struck another person in the face with a bat and that others had golf clubs.

When an officer arrived, he reportedly found the victim lying on the ground on his back with his forehead covered in blood.

In an interview later at the hospital, the victim told police he had been at the parking lot with friends when Truesdell arrived with three other people in her vehicle. He said he had brought a golf club with him for protection because of events earlier in the day involving Truesdell’s aggressive and threatening behavior.

One witness told police that the victim had been hit in the head by a male with a golf club, and another witness said the victim had been hit with a golf club but didn’t see who did it.

Truesdell told police that the victim and his friends were messing around and that the victim had a golf club and was swinging it around like he was going to hit her or her car. She said she grabbed it out of his hands and hit him over the head.

Court documents state Truesdell laughed at times as she described hitting the individual.

The victim stated he was not sure whether the club was pulled from during the fight or whether he threw it at some point. He said after Truesdell hit him in the head with the golf club, “things went white and he couldn’t hear anything.”

Witnesses described at least two to three males and another female also involved in the altercation. The victim said that in addition to being hit by Truesdell with the golf club, he was struck from behind by another person.

Hormann ordered Truesdell’s conditional bail be set at $30,000 and unconditional bail at $5,000. Conditions included no contact with the victim, not using or possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, and no alcohol or controlled substance use, among others.

She is next slated to appear in court Feb. 23.