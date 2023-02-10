Tiger Sharks find success in pool; heading to state
Published 9:41 am Friday, February 10, 2023
Tiger Sharks competed in the Minnesota State University Mankato pool on Sunday with five swimmers: Jayden Seefus, Nathan Johnson, Amiah Larsen, Anders Levisen and Reed Bohonek.
Coach Lindsey Eagan and coaching assistant Hatty Adams also attended.
The following are the fifth place and above results:
- Johnson placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.
- Levisen placed fifth in the 50-yard backstroke.
- Larsen placed fourth in the 100-yard IM.
- Seefus placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
- Bohonek placed second in the 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard freestyle events.
- Seefus, Bohonek, Levisen and Johnson placed second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard free relay events.
They will go on to compete at the Minnesota YMCA State Meet Feb. 19 at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.