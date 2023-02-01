Tis the season for soup

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Submitted

Tomato Basil Soup

By Brent Erickson, 112 on Broadway

With Minnesota’s coldest months now upon us, find comfort in this homemade soup recipe that will warm you up and give you a healthy dose of veggies, too.

 

Ingredients

4 cloves minced garlic
32 ounces cooked tomato
2 cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons chopped basil

 

Directions

In medium sauce pan, add chicken stock, tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add heavy cream and chopped basil. Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Yields 3-4 servings.

