Tis the season for soup
Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023
By Brent Erickson, 112 on Broadway
With Minnesota’s coldest months now upon us, find comfort in this homemade soup recipe that will warm you up and give you a healthy dose of veggies, too.
Tomato Basil Soup
Ingredients
4 cloves minced garlic
32 ounces cooked tomato
2 cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons chopped basil
Directions
In medium sauce pan, add chicken stock, tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add heavy cream and chopped basil. Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Yields 3-4 servings.