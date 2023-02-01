Tis the season for soup Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Brent Erickson, 112 on Broadway

With Minnesota’s coldest months now upon us, find comfort in this homemade soup recipe that will warm you up and give you a healthy dose of veggies, too.

Tomato Basil Soup

Ingredients

4 cloves minced garlic

32 ounces cooked tomato

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons chopped basil

Directions

In medium sauce pan, add chicken stock, tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add heavy cream and chopped basil. Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Yields 3-4 servings.