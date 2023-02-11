United South Central places 4th in Section 2A One Act Play Festival Published 6:06 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

United South Central placed fourth in the 2023 Section 2A One Act Play Festival, which was held Feb. 4 at the school in Wells.

The final standings for the Section 2A One Act Play were the following:

First: Belle Plaine (“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”),

Second: Mountain Lake Area (“Dirt”)

Third: St. Clair (“Elephant’s Graveyard”)

Fourth: United South Central (“Shakespeare’s Dead Dames”)

Fifth: GFW/Sibley East (“Not-So-Grimm Tales”) and Madelia (“Steadfast Tin Soldier”)

Belle Plaine advanced to the state level.