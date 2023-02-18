Updates from Upperclassmen: Albert Lea High School celebrates Winterfest Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Updates from Upperclassmen by Makenzie Vandersyde and Addison Herr

The week of Feb. 6-11, Albert Lea High School held Winterfest, an annual school event that allowed students to share their school spirit. During Winterfest, attendance was very much encouraged at sporting events while showing great sportsmanship and Tiger pride, as well as participating in the activities held in school. To kick off Winterfest week, the student body dressed in white on the Friday before to start the excitement of Winterfest. That day, we also had a pep fest where the winter sports captains talked about their seasons, the elected teachers modeled the dress up days for the week, and Winterfest royalty were announced. The pep band also played at the pepfest. Friday evening, the dance team hosted their annual showcase where they showed off their dance moves and skills for the community. Along with the dance team, Just for Kix and UPDS dance teams also participated and performed in the showcase.

There were dress-up days the week of Winterfest week, including PJ Day, Celebrity Day, Wacky Wednesday, Athletes v. Mathletes and AL Tiger Gear. The student body and staff were all encouraged to participate in these dress-up days.

During Winterfest week, there were multiple activities besides just the dress-up days. On Friday afternoon, the school day was cut short and we had a field day where students had the opportunity to choose what they would like to do. There was a volleyball tournament, and teachers also hosted fun activities for the students such as playing board/card games, reading books, making crafts, frosting cookies, playing bingo, playing guitar, playing chess, singing karaoke or participating in trivia.

For the Winterfest royalty, there were three girl nominations and three boy nominations for eighth-12th grade classes. These students were nominated by their peers. On Saturday evening at the formal dance, the winners were selected, one boy and girl for each grade.

FLEX (homeroom) classrooms were also encouraged to participate in a door-decorating contest. A contest like this not only brought competition, but it also brought out the creativity in both students and teachers. It also added a lot of color and fun to the hallways at school.

Following the week of Winterfest was Valentine’s Day. Students were encouraged to wear pink or red to school that day. Student Council also ran a little fundraiser on Tuesday to go with the Valentine’s Day theme. Students purchased a Valentine gram for their Valentine that will include a card with a written note and a treat along with it. Some FLEX classrooms also had Valentine’s Day parties. Celebrating Valentine’s Day gave us nostalgia, and it was a fun time for students.

In this long stretch from February to spring break, school can become exhausting and the workload can become a lot. By having events like Winterfest or having a Valentine’s Day party, students are able to have fun and forget about that workload for a little while. These events can be stress relievers for some. Here at ALHS, we want students to be motivated to go to school, and when we have opportunities to make it fun, we take them.

Makenzie Vandersyde is a senior and Addison Herr is a junior at Albert Lea High School.