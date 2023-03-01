USC/MR to send 3 wrestlers to state Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Three wrestlers from the combined United South Central/Maple River team will advance to the state tournament following the Section 2A Section Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Moving on are Byron Getchell, at 160 pounds, Cooper Ochsendorf at 182 pounds and Wyatt Walters at 113 pounds.

The following are the section results for those three wrestlers:

113: Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) over Colton Tolzmann (Blue Earth Area) (Fall 1:45)

Semifinals – Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) (Dec 7-5)

1st Place Match – Luis Lopez (Medford) over Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) (Fall 1:07)

2nd Place Match – Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) (NC)

160: Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) – 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Semifinals – Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) over Harbor Cromwell (New Richland-H-E-G) (Fall 1:58)

1st Place Match – Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) over Kade Gaydon (Blue Earth Area) (Dec 6-3)

182: Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC) – 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Semifinals – Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC) over Aiden Ahrens (Medford) (Fall 0:20)

1st Place Match – Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/USC) over Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) (Dec 6-4)

220: Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) – 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) received a bye

Semifinals – Jack Cahill (WEM-JWP) over Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) (Fall 2:38)

Cons. Semis – Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) over Mason Adams (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – Brody Johnson (Westfield Razorbacks) over Dizel Butler (Maple River/USC) (Dec 2-0)

NRHEG to send 3 wrestlers

NRHEG will send three wrestlers to the state tournament this week: