Vehicle broken into and other reports Published 4:41 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was broken into at 2320 E. Main St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for warrants, narcotics

Police arrested Amy Marie Walsh, 46, for narcotics and warrants after receiving a report at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday of a woman who reportedly stole someone’s wallet out of a purse and left the store at 2352 Hendrickson Road.

Male urinating on vehicles

Deputies received a report of a male urinating on vehicles at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1623 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.