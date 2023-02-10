Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Published 9:53 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

A black Chrysler 300 was reported stolen at 4:37 p.m. Thursday at 720 Belmont St.

 

2 juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 8:43 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 2:25 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Rhonda Michelle Hopkins, 40, on a warrant at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

