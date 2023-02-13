Vehicles reported stolen and other reports Published 4:32 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Police received a report at 6:19 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was stolen at 1102 James Ave. It was recovered on Saturday in Nicollet.

Police received a report at 1:03 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle taken without permission from 210 E. Fourth Ave. that was later crashed on Interstate 90 near milepost 158.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 9:12 a.m. Friday of possible identity theft of a resident on Glenn Road.

1 cited for no license, underage drinking

Police cited Ledis Marlene Cuba Valdivieso, 20, for no Minnesota driver’s license, uninsured vehicle, underage drinking and driving and an open container violation after a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Friday at S.E. Broadway and Frank Avenue.

Woman arrested on warrants

Police arrested Vanessa Kay Seath, 41, on local warrants at 2:34 a.m. Saturday at 709 S. Washington Ave.

Woman cited for assault

Police cited Sylvia Margaret Hertel, 73, for assault at 11:52 a.m. Saturday at 2102 E. Main St.

1 cited for criminal damage

Police cited Alexis Mae Truesdell, 18, for fourth-degree criminal damage to property at 8:58 p.m. Saturday after an incident at 1419 Frank Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Kathleen Anna Foss, 63, for disorderly conduct and careless driving at 10:05 p.m. Saturday at 2717 Bridge Ave.

Vehicle reported damaged

Police received a report at 1:58 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that was reported keyed and egged sometime the previous night at 721 Minnesota Ave.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Alexis Mae Truesdell, 18, for second-degree assault after a report of a large group fight at 5:28 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Broadway. Also

Motorized bicycle stolen

A motorized bicycle was reported stolen at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at 212 S. Washington Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the two hours prior.