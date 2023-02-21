Weather Service: At least 12 inches of snow likely Published 7:44 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The National Weather Service is forecasting total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches for the Albert Lea area starting Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday afternoon, according to its update released Monday afternoon.

Albert Lea remains under a winter storm watch and has not yet moved to a winter storm warning because the initial snow band on Tuesday evening into Wednesday is expected to have lesser impacts, the weather agency stated. Most of the accumulating snow will begin Wednesday afternoon, and the storm watch will be upgraded at that time.

Steele and Waseca counties are already under a winter storm warning.

In addition to the snow, winds could gust as high as 45 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow and blizzard conditions late Wednesday into Thursday, making travel difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could also bring down tree branches and cause power outages.