Western Star Lodge gives to Freedom Rock

Western Star Lodge No. 26 Masonic Lodge in Albert Lea in its Feb. 14 meeting received a presentation from American Legion Riders who have organized the Freedom Rock of Freeborn County project. In late November 2022, they placed a 14-ton boulder near the Freedom County courthouse to begin this project of creating a Freedom Rock in Freeborn County. Their goal is to have Freedom Rock creator Ray”Bubba” Sorenson paint the military memorial this summer. Sorenson has already created memorials in all counties in Iowa. Western Star Lodge No. 26 donated $1,000 to this project. Shown in the photo are, from left, John WInter, Dustin Stendel, Jon Asplund, Mark Gilbert, Mlian Hart, Larry Luebke, Orin Millhouse and Mark Harig. Provided