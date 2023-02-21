Woman charged after drug task force searches home Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

An Albert Lea woman was charged Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court after authorities found almost 385 grams of methamphetamine during a search of her home on Friday.

Brooke Lynn Possehl was charged with one count of first-degree controlled substance crime tied to the search of her home in Albert Lea.

Court documents state the South Central Drug Investigation Unit had been investigating another individual for narcotics trafficking who was known to stay at the residence. During some of the investigations, Possehl was reportedly observed as being a lookout while the other person sold drugs.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities found a large amount of crystal meth in Possehl’s bedroom, including 33.46 grams in an Adidas bag in the bottom drawer of a dresser, along with a 9mm handgun.

Five plastic baggies containing crystal meth were found in another dresser in the room. One of the bags weighed 114 grams; the second, 10 grams; the third, 114 grams; the fourth, 113 grams; and the fifth had residue.

Other drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found in the room, including almost 24 grams of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana in the nightstand, a jar containing almost 61 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and $9,990 in cash.