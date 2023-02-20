Woman injured in crash on slippery I-35 Published 9:27 am Monday, February 20, 2023

An Austin woman was injured Monday morning after she lost control of her vehicle on a snowy and icy portion of Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea.

Laura Lynn Moen, 44, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states Moen was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on I-35 near milepost 16 when the crash occurred at 7:07 a.m. The car went into the median cables.

Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Moen was listed as wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.