Woman injured in crash with semi, pickup on I-35 Published 2:19 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

A 58-year-old woman was injured Saturday morning after a semi and pickup collided on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Denece Lynn Frisbie, no city listed, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Frisbie was driving a 2020 Freightliner tractor north on Interstate 35 near milepost 13 alongside a 2017 northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53, of Edgerton, when the two vehicles collided at 7:39 a.m.

Vanessen was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The report stated the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.