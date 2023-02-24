Zion Lutheran announces upcoming Lenten service, recital schedule

Published 11:51 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Submitted

Zion Lutheran Church announced the schedule for Lenten services and recitals. This year mid-week services will be held on Wednesdays beginning Wednesday.

There will be two services each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Following the services, there will be coffee and cookies.

New this year will be 30-minute recitals from 10:45-11:15 a.m. before the morning service.

Each week there will be music appropriate for the Lenten season.

The schedule is as follows: Wednesday: the Rev. Matt Lehman, organ; March 8: Nancy Halvorsen, organ; March 15: Deb Stolarcek, flute; March 22: Jon Romer, Native American flute; and March 29: Eileen Nelson Ness, organ.

These recitals are meant to give listeners time in a busy schedule to meditate and reflect on the meaning of Lent.

There will be a short break between the recital and the service, and all are welcome to remain for the service. These recitals and services are open to the public. All are welcome.

