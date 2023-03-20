052442-F1 Published 5:14 am Monday, March 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2019

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $68,240.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jeremy Bishop, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: February 15, 2019 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A-536372 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: October 26, 2022 Recorded: October 26, 2022 Freeborn County Recorder Document Number: A557414 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100392411203799575

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn Property Address: 1204 Virginia Pl, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Tax Parcel ID Number: R 34.036.2510 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 80 feet of the South 22.5 feet of Lot 1 and the West 80 feet of the North 37.5 feet of Lot 2, Block 13, Lake Addition to the City of Albert Lea, together with the East half of Newton Street vacated lying directly West of said premises which accrued to said premises by reason of vacation thereof, Freeborn County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $67,628.66 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: February 27, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 052442-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Mar. 4, 11, 18, 25, Apr. 1 and 8, 2023

