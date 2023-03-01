1 arrested after search warrant and other reports

Published 5:42 am Monday, March 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested Jonathan David Wigham, 40, after a search warrant at 9:56 a.m. Friday at 27358 850th Ave., Hollandale.

Woman arrested on warrant

Tundra Ann Beck, 44, was arrested on a local warrant in Mower County and brought back to Freeborn County at 8:51 a.m. Friday.

1 held on DWI

Deputies held Travis Edward Callahan, 29, on third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Independence Avenue and Main Street in Clarks Grove.

1 cited for open container, using fake driver’s license

Deputies cited Monfil Sergio Diaz, 39, for open container, possession of a fake driver’s license and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. Sunday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 800th Avenue in Albert Lea.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Thorow Banypiny Bichiok, 49, was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:34 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near milepost 12.

Antenna stolen off of pickup

An CB antenna was reported taken off a pickup with a trailer at 8 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway. The theft was believed to have occurred between 2 and 7 p.m.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 10:07 p.m. Friday of a person who was stopped in the middle of the road and assaulted at 201 N. Broadway.

Door reported kicked in

Police received a report at 5:36 p.m. Saturday of a door that had been kicked in on Wednesday at 603 Fountain St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Sunday of a woman who walked out of 2708 Bridge Ave. with a bottle of Winsor.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 9:24 p.m. Sunday of possible theft by fraud on Kenneth Drive.

