1 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 9:03 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Police arrested Cameron Dane Slyconish, 21, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:34 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street.

Break-ins reported

A break-in was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at 505 Depot St. in Twin Lakes.

A break-in was reported at 6 a.m. Friday at 1303 19th St. in Albert Lea. It was unknown if anything was taken at the time of the call.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:10 p.m. the night before.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct at 8:09 a.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:27 a.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

Police cited two juveniles for minor consumption and possession of alcohol at 12:32 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. One of the juveniles was also cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property.