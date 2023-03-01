1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 9:35 am Monday, March 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 30, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving the wrong way on a one-way street after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Saturday near Fountain Street and Vine Avenue.

 

Windows broken out

Email newsletter signup

Windows were reported broken at 9:06 a.m. Friday at 901 Luther Place. The windows appeared to be broken out by rocks that were thrown at them.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:43 p.m. Friday of possible theft by fraud on the 1000 block of South Broadway.

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Lorenzo Junior Ramirez, 49, for theft at 5 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Snowplow reported stolen

Police received a report of a theft of a snowplow at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 809 S. Third Ave.

 

1 cited for driving after suspension

Police cited Seth Donald Thompson, 23, for driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 8:56 a.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

 

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill at 12:06 p.m. Saturday at 2225 E. Main St.

 

1 arrested for possession, warrant

Police arrested William Jay Kirchner, 33, for fifth-degree possession and a warrant at 12:07 a.m. Sunday at 2019 E. Main St.

 

Tail light broken out

A tail light was reported busted out at 10:03 a.m. Sunday at 2322 Margaretha Ave. The incident occurred sometime in the night.

 

More Cops, Courts & Fires

3 from Albert Lea injured in crash in Blue Earth County

Tornado shelter for southeastern Albert Lea stalled, waiting on funding

Man sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting woman, threatening with knife

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections