2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports Published 10:01 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Police arrested Shannon Ray Froendt for domestic assault at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday at 722 Sheridan St.

Police arrested Dylan Ray Watson for domestic assault at 3:52 a.m. Thursday at 2020 Tower Road.

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Elijah Jon Schroeder for driving under the influence after a reported hit-and-run crash at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday at 906 W. Front St.

Juveniles cited for theft

Two juveniles were cited for theft of candy and gum at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday at 906 W. Front St.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Damage reported to vehicle

A vehicle was reported scratched at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday of items that were stolen, including a computer, wallet, passport and cell phone, at 610 S.E. Marshall St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge and Ruble avenues.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Debbie Jean Crumroy for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday of a woman that was believed to be intoxicated at 404 Fountain St.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday of a juvenile that stole items from the store at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Damage reported to vehicle

Police received a report at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday of two windows that were broken out and a tire slashed on a vehicle at 430 St. Peter Ave.