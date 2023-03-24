24-CV-23-62
Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
24-CV-23-62
Case Typer: Name Change
In the Matter
of the Application
of: Carrie Lynn Sewald
On Behalf
of: Alanna Ticarra Dean
For a Change of Name
to: Alanna Ticarra Sewald
Email newsletter signup
Notice of Hearing by Publication
(Minor Name Change)
Minn. Stat. § 259.10
TO: Kenneth Dean
Last known address Unknown
An Application for Name Change has been filed by Carrie Lynn Sewald for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Alanna Ticarra Dean to Alanna Ticarra Sewald. A hearing on this Application will be held at Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on April 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Hearing held via Zoom. You may obtain a copy of the Application for a Name Change from Freeborn County Court Administration 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, MB 56007. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change of the minor child(ren) may be granted.
Dated: February 16, 2023
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
By: /s/Christina Stier
Deputy
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 1, 8 and 15, 2023
C24-CV-23-62