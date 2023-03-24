24-CV-23-62 Published 10:22 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

24-CV-23-62

Case Typer: Name Change

In the Matter

of the Application

of: Carrie Lynn Sewald

On Behalf

of: Alanna Ticarra Dean

For a Change of Name

to: Alanna Ticarra Sewald

Notice of Hearing by Publication

(Minor Name Change)

Minn. Stat. § 259.10

TO: Kenneth Dean

Last known address Unknown

An Application for Name Change has been filed by Carrie Lynn Sewald for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Alanna Ticarra Dean to Alanna Ticarra Sewald. A hearing on this Application will be held at Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on April 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Hearing held via Zoom. You may obtain a copy of the Application for a Name Change from Freeborn County Court Administration 411 S Broadway, Albert Lea, MB 56007. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change of the minor child(ren) may be granted.

Dated: February 16, 2023

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

By: /s/Christina Stier

Deputy

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 1, 8 and 15, 2023

C24-CV-23-62