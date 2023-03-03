3 from Albert Lea injured in crash in Blue Earth County Published 10:44 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Three people from Albert Lea were injured Friday afternoon when two vehicles collided in Blue Earth County.

Traci Lynn Bothum, 43, Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 39, and a 10-year-old child were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Bothum was the driver of a 2010 Chevy Traverse carrying the two other passengers that was northbound on Highway 83.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Kia Sorento, driven by Cristen Marie Cox, 45, of St. Clair was southbound on Highway 83 and turning left onto Blue Earth County Road 43 at 4:16 p.m.

The report stated one vehicle failed to yield for another, and the vehicles collided.

Cox was not injured.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The St. Clair Fire Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.