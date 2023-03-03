3 from Albert Lea injured in crash in Blue Earth County

Published 10:44 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Three people from Albert Lea were injured Friday afternoon when two vehicles collided in Blue Earth County.

Traci Lynn Bothum, 43, Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 39, and a 10-year-old child were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Bothum was the driver of a 2010 Chevy Traverse carrying the two other passengers that was northbound on Highway 83.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Kia Sorento, driven by Cristen Marie Cox, 45, of St. Clair was southbound on Highway 83 and turning left onto Blue Earth County Road 43 at 4:16 p.m.

The report stated one vehicle failed to yield for another, and the vehicles collided.

Cox was not injured.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The St. Clair Fire Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.

