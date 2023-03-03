3 Tigers still vying for state wrestling title Published 9:18 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

1 of 7

Albert Lea’s first female wrestler at state to compete Saturday

As the dust settled on day one of the Minnesota state wrestling tournament, three Albert Lea wrestlers were still competing for their spot at the top of the podium.

Michael Olson and Logan Davis won two matches each to extend their chances, while Maggie Olson will wrestle in the girls tournament Saturday.

Michael Olson, a returning state champion, pinned his first-round opponent in the first round of his bout at 113 pounds. He then went on to beat Jackson Refsnider of Totino-Grace in an 8-4 decision in the quarterfinals.

Davis, a 120 pounder, picked up a dominant first round win in which he climbed to victory with a 16-1 technical fall, before beating Mason Nelson of Mora in a 12-6 quarterfinal decision. Friday also marked his 100th career win.

Email newsletter signup

Michael Olson, Davis and Maggie Olson will be back on the mat Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Two other Albert Lea wrestlers will also be wrestling Saturday, just on the consolation side of the bracket.

Nick Korman opened up his tournament with a third-period pinfall at 132 pounds. However, he fell in a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals, relegating him to the consolation bracket. Korman finished off his Friday night with a narrow 1-0 decision win over Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids.

Aivin Wasmoen started the day with a forfeit win at 138 pounds. He then fell in the quarterfinals via a 21-6 technical fall. Wasmoen then earned redemption, however, winning his first match in the consolation bracket with a second-period fall.

Korman and Wasmoen will also begin their day at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Finally, two Tigers started and finished their state tournament runs on Friday.

Ryan Collins lost a 12-9 decision in the opening round and due to his opponent losing their next match, Collins was not awarded a wrestleback opportunity.

Kadin Indrelie also lost in the opening round, coming out on the wrong side of a pinfall. He then battled in a hard-fought consolation match, but lost 5-3, ending his season.

Five of the seven state-bound Tigers remain with two still in search of a title. Check back with the Tribune over the weekend for full results.