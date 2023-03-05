5 things to do this week: Open mic, shopping and figure skating Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Unquiet Night

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will have its annual Unquiet Night at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is an open mic night designed to provide a space for local artists, musicians, poets and performers to air their grievances, get things off their chests and engage in spring cleaning of the soul. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Performers are encouraged to sign up in advance, but walk-ins are permitted as time allows. A sign-up sheet can be found at unquietnight.com. The Arts Initiative is at 224 S. Broadway Ave.

2

Stop & Shop

Glenville Elementary School will host a Spring Fling Stop & Shop event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be 25 vendors/makers at the event, including J. Bean Bracelet Co., the ‘Sota Shop, Grey & Clay, Happy Hobbit Handcrafted and Carpenter Coffee. Girl Scout cookies will also be for sale. Glenville Elementary School is at 240 Second Ave. SW. in Glenville.

3

Figure skating show

The Albert Lea Figure Skating Club will present its annual spring show at 7 p.m. Saturday and again at 2 p.m. Sunday at Albert Lea City Arena. As the club commemorates its Diamond Jubilee, it is celebrating its past, present and future as part of Albert Lea’s vibrant winter sports community.

4

Puzzle tournament

The puzzle tournament returns to Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays. From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, teams can compete to finish a 300-piece puzzle. A pizza and popcorn are included, and each person will be allowed four beers, seltzers or sodas. Sign up ahead of time through the venue’s Facebook page or emailing goodshotemmons@gmail.com. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons.

5

Trivia Night

Trivia Night is back at Happy Time Resort at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Teams of 4 to 6 will play for prizes. Cost is $30 per team, and the event is open to everyone. Happy Time Resort is at 526 470th St., Lake Mills.