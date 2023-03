55+ driver discount program being offered Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is hosting 55+ driver discount courses.

There will be a four-hour refresher course from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 3 at United South Central Public School. There is also an eight-hour first-time course from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 5 and 6.

United South Central is at 600 11th St. SW in Wells.