Albert Lea High School vocal concert to celebrate successes of choir students Published 4:14 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

1 of 3

The public is invited to join the Albert Lea High School choirs celebrate the power of music in students’ lives at their concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium. The concert will feature the Celebr8 Choir, Tiger Choir, Varsity Choir and Concert Choir. The choirs are directed by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney and accompanied by Aaron Bartz. Admission is free to the concert.

This concert is a special concert since musicians are leaping into March, which has been designated as Music in Our Schools Month by the National Association for Music Education. This year’s theme is “Music: It’s All of Us.”

Choir students have been busy this winter with many music activities. The Luther College Dorian festival was at the beginning of January, and seniors Luke Wangsness, Angel Hernandez, Joey Maiden, Stephanie Galvan, Ava Cunningham and Marissa Martinez participated from Albert Lea. They all sang solos for voice faculty, and Angel Hernandez was honored for high achievement for his performance. Ava Cunningham was one of five students chosen to sing solo at the final concert with over 2,000 people in attendance. It was a huge honor.

Email newsletter signup

Tenth graders Kyle Steffl, New New and Natalie Rosas-Sargent were chosen for the state ACDA 9-10 honor choir and had a wonderful day at the University of Minnesota campus rehearsing with about 300 other students from around the state and performed a late afternoon concert at Ted Mann Auditorium on Feb. 11.

ALHS Concert Choir was invited to sing at the state MMEA Conference on Feb. 16 and performed beautifully to an appreciative and large audience. Angel Hernandez and Ava Cunningham wrapped up their MMEA All-State experience with the final concert at Orchestra Hall on Feb. 18. They spent a week in August rehearsing with the All State TTBB Choir and All State SSAA choirs and met again to give their culminating performance.

Show Choir students recently went on an overnight retreat to Prairie River Camp to work on their show. Tigers Roar participants are preparing for their upcoming performances March 23, 24 and 25.

About 70 students will travel to Florida over spring break to perform and take in the sights in Orlando. Tiger and Celebr8 choir students will soon attend a musical performance at the Chanhassen on March 29.