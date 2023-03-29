Court dispositions: Dec. 5-13, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 5

Jayne Irene Stout, 49, 201 Central Ave. S. Hollandale. 8/7/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 114 days, credit for 66 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80. Community work service for 90 hours. 8/14/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 13 months, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 45 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Misdemeanor trespass – return to property within one year. Dismissed.

Jorge Luis Acosta-Valdes, 57, 928 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 177 days, credit for three days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Spenser David Bryan, 30, 684 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Dec. 6

Tay Lee Beckjorden, 26, 46 Winnipeg Ave. W., St. Paul. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $75.

Burke Elias Cichosz, 18, 326 Meredith Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 75/55. Fees $220.

Dec. 7

Carlos Lopez-Maldonado, 35, 1333 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kossi Edem Adayi, 39, 3315 Williams Blvd., SW, Cedar Rapids, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Pablo Alberto Kotero Rivera, 22, 2301 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jennifer Negron Maldonado, 37, 726 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Heather Marie Thompson, 36, 327 23rd St. SW, Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $145.

Dec. 8

Eric Martin Barnes, 32, 721 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Michale Allen Dieser, 29, 1121 Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kacey Lynn Olson, 27, 3 Walnut St., Kensett, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Ethan Jason Thompson, 23, 104 25th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dec. 9

Jorge Luis Feliciano, 37, 1214 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Yerling Huerta, 26, 2200 Lodgepole Circ., Silverthorne, CO. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Forough Amini, 67, 15790 Athena Dr., Fontana, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Carlos Daniel Barrios, 22, 1327 E. 43rd St., Los Angeles, CA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Ramon Alexander Guerrero, 33, 10913 Ridgewood Ct., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec 12

Zechariah David Livingston, 22, 1310 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful possession, sell, give away, barter, exchange or distribute – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Chit Ngal, 31, 777 Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Miguel Angel Ruiz Sanchez, 50, 2410 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Janet Kay Vandeer, 51, 104 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Dismissed.

Damian Javier Valazquez, 19, 516 Wedgewmore Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 15 days served. Fees $205.

Dylan Ray Watson, 30, 406 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $150.

Tommy William Henderson, 31, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Vehicle registration – expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 21, 407 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Cooper Matthew McCune, 17, 208 4th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280.

Francisco Gonzalo Monge Teruel, 44, 4207 Lloyd St., Kansas City, KS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Luis Humberto Vazquez, 25, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 87/60. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Dec. 13

John Edward Carlson, 60, Homeless. 4/4/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 140 days, credit for 40 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Consecutive with other case. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed. 4/22/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Consecutive with other case. 5/6/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, 140 Main St. W., Glenville. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 220 days, credit for 145 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jesus Martinez, 48, 902 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mark Anthony Rivera, 38, 316 Railroad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 32, 319 Court St., Albert Lea. 9/3/20 offense. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 180 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. 9/10/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $162.71.

Adam Steven Walk, 35, 2206 Windsor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting – transportation of firearms – loaded firearm – misdemeanor. Fees $180.