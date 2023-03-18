AAUW invites prospective members Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Albert Lea Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) is inviting prospective members to a pasta bar dinner ($12) Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove. The speaker is Paul Hanson, a local expert beekeeper with three hives at Audubon’s Preserve in Albert Lea.

He has a vast knowledge of bees, their life cycles and will answer questions people may have.

The group begins dinner at 5:15 p.m., with Hanson at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Men and women are welcomed to the group. (A two-year associate degree is necessary but may not be for long.) The group is interested in women’s equity issues and gives scholarships yearly to Riverland Community College students.