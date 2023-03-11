Administrator’s Corner: Celebrating National Reading Month Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Kim Larson

I am beyond excited and honored to be the interim principal for Halverson Elementary. After working in different schools at various districts in both Minnesota and Arizona, I decided I wanted to be an elementary principal. Being a teacher was fabulous, helping students achieve their goals and building relationships with families; however, I desired more. I received my second masters in administration in 2019 from Grand Canyon University. After leaving Arizona to move back to Minnesota, we landed in the charming city of Albert Lea. From teaching first grade to Distant Learning Academy to resource specialist to dean of students, I now have achieved my goal in Albert Lea. It is so exciting to inspire and motivate staff, connect with families and encourage students. There are so many wonderful things happening at Halverson Elementary. For the month of March, Halverson is celebrating National Reading Month.

The students, families and staff are celebrating our National Reading Month.

Email newsletter signup

We began the festivities with a Reading Rocks breakfast. Students and families came to Halverson Elementary before school to enjoy a breakfast together, and all students received a free book. What a great turnout — about 300 people attended this great reading kick-off. To continue the celebration, special days have been created to continue to engage students in the importance of reading. From Wacky Wednesday to special readers to appreciation days, staff, students and families are focused on reading.

Reading a good book is like going on an adventure. According to the Young Readers Foundation, reading improves vocabulary, better comprehension, develops critical thinking, improves memory, builds confidence and improves focus and concentration. Enjoying a good book can also help to reduce stress and help one sleep better.

It is estimated that students between kindergarten and 12th grade who read on average for 30 minutes daily will be exposed to 13.7 million words. This is incredible. Take time to enjoy a story with a child. Talk about the words and what they mean. Think about what might happen next in the story. After reading the book, imagine being the author. How might you change the ending? A shout-out to our parents, family members, students and staff — thank you for taking the time to read a book with our students and thank you for listening to students read. Together we are making a difference. You all are appreciated!

Kim Larson is the interim principal of Halverson Elementary School.