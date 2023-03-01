Albert Lea Activities Department announces hiring of new head boys tennis coach Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Albert Lea High School Activities Department announced Wednesday it has hired Therese Netzer as head boys tennis coach pending board approval.

Netzer is an instructional coach and teacher at Albert Lea High School, currently teaching Advanced Placement English and Composition. She is also the student council adviser.

She lives in Albert Lea and has taught at the high school since 2015. She is married to Logan and they have two dogs. She enjoys playing tennis and golf in her free time.

Email newsletter signup

Netzer was previously the girls tennis head coach in 2018.

“I love the sport and helping kids become their best selves,” she said. “Tennis is a great avenue to grow both athletically and as a person.”

The boys tennis season starts on March 27 and if any seventh- to 12th-grade students are interested in registering they should contact the activities office.