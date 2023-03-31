Albert Lea Dance Team awards given

The Albert Lea High School Dance Team recently held their end of season banquet. The Albert Lea Tigers dancers are head coached by Jen Sims. From left are Laynee Musick, Most Improved JV Jazz; Sophie Hareid, Most Valuable Varsity Kick, Big 9 All-Conference; Grace Goskeson, Most Improved Varsity Kick; Maddie Yost, Most Valuable Varsity Jazz, Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention; Ava Jensen, Most Valuable Varsity Kick, Big 9 All-Conference, All-State Academic Award; Jessica Vogt, Most Improved Varsity Jazz; Lara Westrum, Grace Zimmerman Award, Big 9 All- Conference Honorable Mention, All-State Academic Award; Bryn Westrum, Most Improved Varsity Kick; Mya Hanke, Grace Zimmerman Award; Brynlea Westrum, Rookie of the Year. Provided
Kendra Knutson and Sophie Hareid were selected and attended All-State High Kick. Provided