Albert Lea Figure Skating Club prepares for annual show Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Club is looking to highlight alumni skaters

The Albert Lea Figure Skating Club will present its annual spring show at 7 p.m. March 25 and again at 2 p.m. March 26 at Albert Lea City Arena.

As the club commemorates its Diamond Jubilee, it is celebrating its past, present and future as part of Albert Lea’s vibrant winter sports community.

Email newsletter signup

The club will honor it history with many songs selected from days gone by.

This year’s seniors are Lacie Farris, Kaitlyn Hanson, Jenna Schmidt, Madalyn Schweitzer, Makenzie VanderSyde and Lara Westrum, who will grace the ice for the last time and showcase the best of today’s figure skating. The Tiny Tots, Basic Skills, and Free Skate participants show the promise of figure skating for years to come.

The club is looking to highlight the lifelong participation in skating by inviting alumni skaters to either participate in a performance group or enjoy reserved seating during the shows.

People interested in skating should contact coaches Anne Sternhagen or Cammy Tewes through the group’s Facebook page on or before March 17.

Tickets for the show may be purchased in advance from Albert Lea Figure Skating Club families, or admission may be paid at the door. Adult admission is $10. Student admission is $8. Children age 4 and under may attend at no charge.